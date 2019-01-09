Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
via Bossip:
Jemele Hill is still riding a wave of success following her big money departure from ESPN last year.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In addition to narrating LeBron James’ documentary, taking a gig as a staff writer at The Atlantic, taking numerous amazing vacations, and speaking on countless panels Jemele is now the host of very own podcast.
SEE ALSO: Jemele Hill Gets Engaged! [PHOTOS]
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jemele has hooked up with Spotify to launch Unbothered, a podcast that will focus on news, culture, music, politics and all things happening in this crazy life we are living.
“Spotify and I are very like-minded,” Hill said in a statement. “We both believe in being bold and authentic. I am thrilled to get the opportunity to stretch myself in a much different way, with a support system that I believe will bring out the best in me. I look forward to sharing my perspective and experience with Spotify’s many listeners across the world.”
No word on if we’ll get a His & Hers reunion with her former partner Michael Smith, but we sure hope they can put the band back together one time for the one time.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- Sherri Shepherd Shares That Jehovah’s Witness Religion Broke Up Her Family
- Tia & Tamera Mowry Take To Social Media To Mourn The Passing Of Their Grandmother
Tia & Tamera Mowry Through The Years [PHOTOS]
Tia & Tamera Mowry Through The Years [PHOTOS]
1.Source: 1 of 10
2.Source: 2 of 10
3.Source: 3 of 10
4.Source: 4 of 10
5.Source: 5 of 10
6.Source: 6 of 10
7.Source: 7 of 10
8.Source: 8 of 10
9.Source: 9 of 10
10.Source: 10 of 10
Jemele Hill Links With Spotify To Launch ‘Unbothered’ Podcast was originally published on getuperica.com