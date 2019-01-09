Mr. Griffin: Focusing On Your Faith [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 01.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

GRIFF recalls his mother when he was 9-years-old giving him a card with a mustard seed in it. He still has that card and can remember people saying to have the faith of a mustard seed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Furthermore he spoke about his love of sports and how with practice and faith players make decisions that help them win games.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Get Prepared And Ready For Your Season

GRIFF mentioned that over the years his faith grew from a size of a sofa to a car and now the planet. In order to get there you must read Gods word and practice it.

Focus on what needs to be done, have the faith and you can get through it.

See photos of GRIFF below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Tia & Tamera Mowry Through The Years [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Tia & Tamera Mowry Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tia & Tamera Mowry Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Tia & Tamera Mowry Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Happy 40th birthday to our favorite twins!

Mr. Griffin: Focusing On Your Faith [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 day ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 day ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 2 days ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 4 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 1 week ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 week ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 week ago
01.02.19
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 2 weeks ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 2 weeks ago
12.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close