Mr. Griffin: Focusing On Your Faith [VIDEO]

GRIFF recalls his mother when he was 9-years-old giving him a card with a mustard seed in it. He still has that card and can remember people saying to have the faith of a mustard seed.
Furthermore he spoke about his love of sports and how with practice and faith players make decisions that help them win games.
GRIFF mentioned that over the years his faith grew from a size of a sofa to a car and now the planet. In order to get there you must read Gods word and practice it.
Focus on what needs to be done, have the faith and you can get through it.
