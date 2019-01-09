CLOSE
Is Donald Trump trying to Scare Americans into Supporting His Wall? Leave YOUR COMMENTS Below!

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

During the president’s primetime television address on Tuesday night that lasted all of eleven minutes, do you feel as though Donald Trump was trying to scare the American people into supporting a boarder wall that he strongly wants and originally stated that the Mexicans would pay for, although the president of Mexico said they would not?

Is Donald Trump trying to Scare Americans into Supporting His Wall? Leave YOUR COMMENTS Below! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

