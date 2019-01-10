Skipping Breakfast Can Raise Chance For Diabetes

You’ve heard it…”breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” Now new research suggests that skipping breakfast just once a week increases your risk for type 2 diabetes. Research suggest that the risk increases up to 55% if you skip breakfast 4 – 5 times per week.

In Type 2 diabetes, the body is resistant to the hormone insulin, and blood sugar levels can get abnormally high, resulting in damage to the eyes, nerves, kidneys, and heart.

CLICK HERE to see some healthy breakfast suggestions from Eating Well and the American Diabetes Association.

Stay Healthy!!!!

