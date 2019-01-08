The Danger Report: April Watts Talks to Aeceis Clary, Sister of One of R.Kelly’s Alleged Sex Slaves

Entertainment News
01.08.19
Dismiss

Households across the country are still reeling from the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R.Kelly over the weekend. During the final episodes, we met several families who are fighting for the release of their daughters from R.Kelly’s alleged sex cult.

Aeceis Clary is the sister of Azriel Clary. Azriel is believed to still be with the singer and her family is desperate to contact her. If you watched the series, you know Aeceis had the opportunity to visit her sister in Chicago where she witnessed how R.Kelly was treating her sister firsthand. Clary sat down with April Watts for an on-air interview to discuss the docuseries and her efforts to bring her sister home.

The Danger Report: April Watts Talks to Aeceis Clary, Sister of One of R.Kelly’s Alleged Sex Slaves was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

