Get Up! News Roundup: “Bad Boys” 3 Begins Filming, Donald Trump To Address The Nation & More

Get Up Erica
| 01.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Fans of the “Bad Boys” franchise can get excited because Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have begun filming the last installment. Both actors spoke about it on social media and next year we will actually be able to see it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Donald Trump will be addressing the nation as he talks about the government shutdown and the wall he wants to build. GRIFF mentioned that he will be watching it mad checking for his mannerisms and more.

SEE ALSO: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Begin Productions on Bad Boys 3 Titled Bad Boys 4 Life

Lastly, the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries talked about sexual abuse and TJ is hoping that it helps more people tell their stories as well as seek help. Mental health used to be something that was taboo in certain communities, but as more people share their stories it’s becoming less of a scared topic.

5 must see movies of faith below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

Continue reading 5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

These are the must see films of faith.

Get Up! News Roundup: “Bad Boys” 3 Begins Filming, Donald Trump To Address The Nation & More was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 1 day ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 2 days ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 3 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 6 days ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 7 days ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 week ago
01.02.19
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 2 weeks ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 2 weeks ago
12.28.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 2 weeks ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 4 weeks ago
12.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close