Get Up! News Roundup: “Bad Boys” 3 Begins Filming, Donald Trump To Address The Nation & More

Fans of the “Bad Boys” franchise can get excited because Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have begun filming the last installment. Both actors spoke about it on social media and next year we will actually be able to see it.

Donald Trump will be addressing the nation as he talks about the government shutdown and the wall he wants to build. GRIFF mentioned that he will be watching it mad checking for his mannerisms and more.

Lastly, the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries talked about sexual abuse and TJ is hoping that it helps more people tell their stories as well as seek help. Mental health used to be something that was taboo in certain communities, but as more people share their stories it’s becoming less of a scared topic.

