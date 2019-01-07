Magic Johnson Preaches Sermon And Opens Up About Surrounding Himself More With Men Of God [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While many celebrities started their new year at parties, five-time NBA champion, Magic Johnson was preaching the word of God. According to The Christian Post, his message was shared at a church in Los Angeles, California and was titled “Getting Ready for Your Miracle,” which had the congregation on their feet.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Moreover the athlete turned entrepreneur spoke from 2 Kings 4:8-17 and shared a story about his own life.

SEE ALSO: How Magic Johnson Is Helping The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]

Johnson said, “So here I am president of the Lakers and I had to make some trades and some moves to put us in the position to be a better team. But I am also the president of my life. And I’m seeing all of these thousands of presidents sitting in here today. Sometimes to get your miracle and to get you ready for your miracle you got to trade out some friends.”

Furthermore he talked about relationships and being prepared for what’s next.

He added, “You’ve got to sometimes draft a new girlfriend. So sometimes you’ve got to trade out some boyfriends. You’ve got to do what you need to do to get ready for your miracle.”

Johnson opened up about walking away from bad influences in his life so that he can make room for people God wanted him to be around.

He said, “I traded some friends. Now I want to be associated with and running with men of God, those who are praising the Lord because they’re going to help me get ready for my miracle.”

Johnson’s wife, Cookie Johnson was in attendance and on social media shared a clip of him preaching and said, “Look who preached today @magicjohnson! And the topic was ‘Getting Ready For Your Miracle.” It’s amazing how God can use you in a mighty way…to inspire others. #WontHeDoIt #ProudWife,”

Lastly in 2014, Johnson opened up about growing his relationship wth God as well as his faith.

He testified by saying, “Because God has blessed me every day and it is a great reminder. He has blessed the work that I do and my employees, my achievements are clearly blessings from Him.”

Watch the video of Magic Johnson preaching below!

Check out 12 gospel artists who are also pastors below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Magic Johnson Preaches Sermon And Opens Up About Surrounding Himself More With Men Of God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com