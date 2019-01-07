CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Watch: Kierra Sheard Releases New Music Video For “Repin’ My God” Ft. Canton Jones

Kierra Sheard

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It appears Kierra Sheard is kicking off 2019 with new videos to fan favorites from Graceland.

The gospel singer took to social media to ask which songs her supporters loved the move, and then released a music video for “Repin’ My God” featuring Canton Jones.

Naturally, inquiring minds wanted to know if this new wave of old releases was in anticipation of new music, and, it sort of is. KiKi says she’s just waiting on the right time to release it.

“Thank y’all for the love,” she wrote on Instagram. “Y’all make this so much fun! New Music is coming soon! Just tryna release it at the right time!”

Watch the “Repin’ My God” video below:

 

