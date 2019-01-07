Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers Featuring Le’Andria Johnson Release New Song “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)”

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Donald Lawrence fans get ready because he’s sharing some wisdom that will heal the hole in your soul. The singer and songwriter released his new single “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” with The Tri-City Singers featuring Le’Andria Johnson.

The powerful lyrics combined with the beautiful voice create a movement in your soul that can heal you from your pain. Lawrence wants people dealing with hurt to find the wisdom in song help them get through these struggles.

According to The Gospel Guru after 25 years The Tri-City Singers are once again teaming up with Lawrence for the upcoming “Goshen,” which the single is on. This song is produced by Lawrence and is an anthem to stop overthinking, focusing on bad things from the past and declaring this is a new day.

Lawrence shared a message saying, “When a person becomes a believer, his/her spirit is made right…however sometimes the mind/soul/heart realm is late getting the message and tends to act contrary to the spirit. Some people’s actions are not because they are bad people but due to low self-esteem, abuse, depression, life has left a hole in their soul. But God has come to heal, He restore souls. Sometimes a person is the soul’s own enemy…a hole in your soul can cause you to hold yourself hostage. This song is a prayer song for deliverance…God rescue me from myself. Your mindset is freed. Just as God freed the Israelites, you are declaring ‘This Is My Exodus’ to be released from the shadows of your past.”

Listen to “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” and let us know your thoughts!

