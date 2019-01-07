GRIFF’s Prayer: Trying To Survive Trump As Tax Season Approaches [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The government has been shutdown for three weeks now and it’s causing a lot of problems. Workers aren’t being paid and now reports are saying tax refunds will be delayed.

GRIFF mentioned that we’re in surviving Donald Trump mode and that he might have to go protest so he can get his tax money back. Moments later, GRIFF thought about it and for the last three years hasn’t gotten any money back.

He also spoke about how Trump got mad like a child because they won’t give him $5 million to build the wall. GRIFF just hopes this ends soon because their are families struggling and are making matters worse.

