Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The government has been shutdown for three weeks now and it’s causing a lot of problems. Workers aren’t being paid and now reports are saying tax refunds will be delayed.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF mentioned that we’re in surviving Donald Trump mode and that he might have to go protest so he can get his tax money back. Moments later, GRIFF thought about it and for the last three years hasn’t gotten any money back.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Be Nice To The Fast Food Workers [VIDEO]
He also spoke about how Trump got mad like a child because they won’t give him $5 million to build the wall. GRIFF just hopes this ends soon because their are families struggling and are making matters worse.
See photos of GRIFF below.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- Sherri Shepherd Shares That Jehovah’s Witness Religion Broke Up Her Family
- Marvin Sapp Explains Why He Decided Not To Take R. Kelly Off Of “Listen” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
GRIFF’s Prayer: Trying To Survive Trump As Tax Season Approaches [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com