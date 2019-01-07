Get Up! News Roundup: “Bird Box” Challenge Hurting People, PETA Responds To Tiffany Haddish On Why She Won’t Stop Wearing Fur & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Over the past several weeks everyone has been talking about the Netflix hit movie “Bird Box.” The movie is about a family going through life wearing blindfolds as they try to escape what caused people to die.
The movie trended on social media for the funny memes and then the challenge fans created. People are going around with blindfolds trying to drive, make food and more.
In other news, Tiffany Haddish recently spoke out about why she’s wearing fur and said, “I’m about to start protesting. I’ma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. Sorry PETA, don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police.”
PETA responded with them saying she hopes she protest in a different way. We will see how this all plays out.
See photos of Erica Campbell below.
