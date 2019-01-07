CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

{BREAKING} Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency!!! *Details Inside*

0 reads
Leave a comment

Cyntoia Brown has been granted clemency!! She will be eligible for release August 7th on time served and will stay on parole for 10 years.

Brown was “abandoned, abused , and exploited” at the age of 16. “This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” Governor Bill Haslam’s , said.

Related Stories:

Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team to Help Free Cyntoia Brown

{#JusticeForCyntoiaBrown} Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted A Clemency Hearing For May 23rd!!!

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style=”font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

 

{BREAKING} Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency!!! *Details Inside* was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 4 hours ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 2 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 5 days ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 6 days ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 6 days ago
01.02.19
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 1 week ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 2 weeks ago
12.28.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 2 weeks ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 4 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 4 weeks ago
12.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close