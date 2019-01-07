CLOSE
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl, Gianna Iman Walker [PHOTO]

KODAK's Inaugural Oscar Gala - Arrivals

Source: Desiree Stone / Getty

Congratulations are in order for LeToya Luckett!

The singer/actress and husband Tommicus Walker welcomed their first child over the weekend, a baby girl. The parents named her Gianna Iman Walker.

Luckett shared the good news along with an adorable photo on Instagram of her baby girl.

“Gianna Iman Walker. Born || 1/ 4/19. 7 lbs 15 oz,” the new mom captioned the sweet snap on Saturday. The couple, who also have a joint Instagram account, shared the same photo on that profile with a personal message: “Thank you Lord for blessing us with this gift…Gianna Iman Walker.”

Gianna is Luckett’s first child and Walker’s second. He’s also a father to a 6-year-old girl, Madison, from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple!

