Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s a new year and Dawn Strozier has some new workouts for us to try! In this week’s video above, she demonstrates exercises that work out the glutes and abs by focusing on squat presses, switch lunge variations, down up planks and squat jumps. Press play and try it at home.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Lunge Jump Variations [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: