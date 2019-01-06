CLOSE
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Lunge Jump Variations [VIDEO]

It’s a new year and Dawn Strozier has some new workouts for us to try! In this week’s video above, she demonstrates exercises that work out the glutes and abs by focusing on squat presses, switch lunge variations, down up planks and squat jumps. Press play and try it at home.

Ready? Let’s move!

