CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Here’s Why The Whalburgers In Downtown Raleigh Suddenly Closed…No Word Yet From Actor Mark Wahlberg

2 reads
Leave a comment
Mark Wahlberg

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

If you’ve tried to have a meal at the downtown Raleigh location of Whalburgers recently, you’ll notice that the restaurant has been shutdown for a couple of weeks. Now the details are unraveling and ABC11 has gotten more details on what led to the closing of the celebrity-backed burger chain.

According to the new station, the local store was mismanaged and there were issues with plumbing. Most recently, the burger restaurant had been shut down because the water in dishwashers wasn’t hot enough. Inspectors told the owner to fix the problem and get it re-inspected. According to ABC11, that never happened.

 

 

 

B2K and Chris Stokes on The Set of 'You Been Served'

Chris Stokes Breaks Silence About B2k Break-up Rumors

11 photos Launch gallery

Chris Stokes Breaks Silence About B2k Break-up Rumors

Continue reading Chris Stokes Breaks Silence About B2k Break-up Rumors

Chris Stokes Breaks Silence About B2k Break-up Rumors

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Here’s Why The Whalburgers In Downtown Raleigh Suddenly Closed…No Word Yet From Actor Mark Wahlberg was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 2 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 5 days ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 5 days ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 6 days ago
01.02.19
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 1 week ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 2 weeks ago
12.28.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 2 weeks ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 3 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 4 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 1 month ago
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close