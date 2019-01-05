If you’ve tried to have a meal at the downtown Raleigh location of Whalburgers recently, you’ll notice that the restaurant has been shutdown for a couple of weeks. Now the details are unraveling and ABC11 has gotten more details on what led to the closing of the celebrity-backed burger chain.

According to the new station, the local store was mismanaged and there were issues with plumbing. Most recently, the burger restaurant had been shut down because the water in dishwashers wasn’t hot enough. Inspectors told the owner to fix the problem and get it re-inspected. According to ABC11, that never happened.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Here’s Why The Whalburgers In Downtown Raleigh Suddenly Closed…No Word Yet From Actor Mark Wahlberg was originally published on foxync.com