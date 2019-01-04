CLOSE
Ellen DeGeneres Still Wants Kevin Hart To Host The Oscars

Talk show host and comedian, Ellen DeGeneres really wants Kevin Hart to host the 2019 Oscars on February 24th. She wants him to do it so much that he was her only guest yesterday on her show. He talked about his upcoming movie, The Upside and about his dream about hosting the Oscars.

If you don’t know, Hart was asked to apologize or step down as host of the Oscars after a series of tweets from over 10 years popped up. Hart admits sending the tweets years ago and has apologized several times afterward. He regrets sending the tweets.

The two comedians had a lengthy conversation about hosting the Oscars. DeGeneres hosted the Oscars in 2007 and has rallied for Hart to host the show. Let’s see what happens with the powerhouse of Ellen behind him.

