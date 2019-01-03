Faith Walking: Get A Revelation Of God’s Word [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
01.03.19
Leave a comment
Do you take time out of your day to read the word of God? Erica Campbell gives her insight on people wanting to leave the church because their revelations aren’t fulfilled.

She spoke about how in order for that to happen you must read the word God, try to memorize it and spend time on meditating on it. You must understand it’s not just the pastors job to make you have revelations.

Going to church should be a confirmation and help you in seeking the information you want. You must understand though that you must do some work as well.

See photos of Erica Campbell below.

