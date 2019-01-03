Faith Walking: Get A Revelation Of God’s Word [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Do you take time out of your day to read the word of God? Erica Campbell gives her insight on people wanting to leave the church because their revelations aren’t fulfilled.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She spoke about how in order for that to happen you must read the word God, try to memorize it and spend time on meditating on it. You must understand it’s not just the pastors job to make you have revelations.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: How To Get Your Faith Up

Going to church should be a confirmation and help you in seeking the information you want. You must understand though that you must do some work as well.

See photos of Erica Campbell below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 1 of 21 2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 2 of 21 3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 3 of 21 4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 4 of 21 5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 5 of 21 6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 6 of 21 7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 7 of 21 8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 8 of 21 9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 9 of 21 10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 10 of 21 11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 11 of 21 12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 12 of 21 13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 13 of 21 14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 14 of 21 15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 15 of 21 16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 16 of 21 17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 17 of 21 18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 18 of 21 19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 19 of 21 20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 20 of 21 21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Faith Walking: Get A Revelation Of God’s Word [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com