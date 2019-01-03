GRIFF’s Prayer: Paying Taxes While The Government Is Shutdown [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The government has been shutdown for quite some time now and GRIFF has some questions about it. His friend told him that since the government is shutdown that taxes shouldn’t be taken out of his check because they aren’t paying anyone.
GRIFF is looking for an answer for this prayer because he could use the extra money to use.
Nevertheless if taxes are being taken out then where is the money going? GRIFF wants someone to respond to him because a lot of us need answers.
