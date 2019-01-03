CLOSE
Jamal Bryant’s Church Remixes Lil Duval’s “Living My Best Life” [VIDEO]

Church pews

Source: David Leswick – D Stop on Flickr / Getty

via GospelGoodies.com:

Sometimes churches do the darndest things. Next up on the list of funny things happening in the building is a remix of Lil Duval’s “Smile” (Livin’ My Best Life).”

The Christian version of the song went down on New Year’s Eve at New Birth Church in Georgia where the message was about living your best life in 2019. While Duval sings “I’m living my best life; I ain’t going back and forth with you n-words,” the New Birth choir sang, “I’m living my best life, I ain’t going back and forth with no sinners. I’m living my best life; New Birth is for all the winners.”

Check it out: 

Jamal Bryant’s Church Remixes Lil Duval’s “Living My Best Life” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

