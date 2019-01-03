CLOSE
“Black Panther” Actress Letitia Wright Lands Top Spot For The Highest Box Office Earner

Evening Standard Theatre Awards Arrivals

Source: Phil Lewis/WENN.com / WENN

Letitia Wright is not only an amazing actress, but is known for her Christian values as well as being outspoken about the issues around the world. 2018 was a great year for her as she was in several blockbuster movies like “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The Commuter” and more.

According to The Christian Post, Wright is the highest box office earner of 2018. She surpassed her costars Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira.

SEE ALSO: “Black Panther” Star Reveals She Left Acting To Have A Relationship With God [VIDEO]

Wright earned close to $1.55B and said, “Dope dope. Just deposit that amount into my bank account.”

Moreover “Black Panther” is currently up for several nominations at the Golden Globe awards and is #9 on the top grossing movies list of all time.

Lastly, she spoke about Malachi 3:10 which says, “See if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.”

As Wright reflected on last year she said, “2018! I can’t even put into words my gratitude for all that has happened this year. This scripture sums it up. God opened a floodgate of blessings! I’m in awe!”

Congratulations to Letitia Wright and we can’t see what you in 2019!

See photos of the “Black Panther” cast below.

