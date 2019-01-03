Michelle Williams And Kelly Rowland Join Cast Of ‘American Soul’

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via GospelGoodies.com:

Michelle Williams will be joining her Destiny’s Child sister Kelly Rowland in BET’s upcoming series, American Soul.

It was announced in October that Kelly would be playing Gladys Knight, and now with the show just a month away, it was revealed that Michelle will be playing Diana Ross.

Joining the ladies will be Gabrielle Dennis who will play TIna Turner, McKinley Freeman who will play Ike Turner, K. Michelle who will play Martha Reeves, Bobby Brown who will play Rufus Thomas, and more according to Deadline.

As the movie centers around the rise of Soul Train and it’s creator, Don Cornelius, Sinqua Walls was casted with the lead role.

American Soul premieres February 5 at 9 p.m. EST.

