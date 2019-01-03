CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Michelle Williams And Kelly Rowland Join Cast Of ‘American Soul’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

via GospelGoodies.com:

Michelle Williams will be joining her Destiny’s Child sister Kelly Rowland in BET’s upcoming series, American Soul. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It was announced in October that Kelly would be playing Gladys Knight, and now with the show just a month away, it was revealed that Michelle will be playing Diana Ross. 

Joining the ladies will be Gabrielle Dennis who will play TIna Turner, McKinley Freeman who will play Ike Turner, K. Michelle who will play Martha Reeves, Bobby Brown who will play Rufus Thomas, and more according to Deadline.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Williams Quits Broadway Gig Due To Doctor’s Orders

As the movie centers around the rise of Soul Train and it’s creator, Don Cornelius, Sinqua Walls was casted with the lead role.

American Soul premieres February 5 at 9 p.m. EST. 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Michelle Williams is out here casually killin’ it on Instagram…

Michelle Williams And Kelly Rowland Join Cast Of ‘American Soul’ was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 21 hours ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 2 days ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 2 days ago
01.02.19
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 6 days ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 1 week ago
12.28.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 1 week ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 3 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 3 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 4 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 4 weeks ago
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close