Did You Know Patti LaBelle ?

We are delighted to have Patti LaBelle at the 25th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment 2019. April 27th , 2019 at PNC Arena!

Her full name is Patricia Louise Holte-Edwards. She was the lead singer of Bluebelles. The Group song changed their name to LaBelle in the the 70’s and dropped that disco hit “Lady Marmalade”.

In 1977 Patti Labelle went solo and released her self titled album. Later in 1984 she went number one with, “If Only You Knew”. She successfully crossed over to pop with singles like “New Attitude” and “Stir It Up”.

It was her tenth album Burnin’ , that earned LaBelle her first Grammy. The second Grammy hit in 1998, from her Live! One Night Only CD.

With her great music and acting career, she has a well deserved induction into not only the Grammy Hall of Fame, but the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. This is why she is include into Rolling Stone 100 Greatest Singers List.

We’ve loved her for years on her recurring role on a Different world and her supporting role in the Oscar nominated drama A Soldier’s Story. She even stepped American Horror Story for their Emmy Award winning forth season, known as FREAK SHOW.

This Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native has a list of accomplishments that will never go unnoticed. This is why she is the definition of “Preserving Our Legacy”.

Stay

Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For

the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: