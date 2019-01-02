CLOSE
Stray Bullet Fired At Church During New Year’s Eve Service [VIDEO]

Imagine being at church for a New Year’s Eve celebration and a stray bullet coming through the roof. That’s exactly what happened at The Ramp Church in Fort Worth.

According to Fox 4, the bullet went through the metal roof then fell onto the stage where the pastor was.

SEE ALSO: Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Church Choir Following The Death Of Her Niece In California Mass Shooting [VIDEO]

Pastor Evan Risher said, “Had it been one tile up and one tile back, I don’t think we would have been bringing in the New Year. Only by God’s grace, it split the drummer and I. I mean, it went right between us.”

During the middle of the sermon, Pastor Risher picked up the bullet and showed it to his congregation. Thankfully no one was injured by it.

He said, “’m not going to lie to you. I was pretty scared. I tried to hold it together for the sake of the congregants that came last night. To shoot carelessly in the air like that with lives at state… we had children afraid.”

There were some off-duty officers as well as others around protecting the church at the time of the incident. The police are still investigating the situation and mentioned that thy received a lot of calls about gun fire in the area that evening.

Lastly, Pastor Risher said, “This church or churches anywhere are trying to be a safe place to bring in the New Year in good spirits. For someone to be careless and not consider the lives of others, it’s just, you know, sad.”

We pray that God continues to protect churches all around the world.

Stray Bullet Fired At Church During New Year's Eve Service [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

