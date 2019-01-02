Deion Sanders Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt That Made Him Develop A Closer Relationship With God [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

You can have all the success, money and fame in the world, but still feel incomplete. Deion Sanders may be a NFL Hall of Famer with two Super Bowl rings, but in his autobiography “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life,” he got real about issues many fans never knew about.

Moreover this book has been out since the late 90’s, but will be played out on the “30 for 30” documentary.

According to The Grio, it will take a closer look at how Sanders not only played pro football, but also played post-season baseball in two different cities.

Although his career was flourishing his marriage to his first wife, Carolyn Chambers was on the rocks. It’s what began some of the issues that he faced later on.

Sanders said, “I was going through the trials and tribulations of life. I was pretty much running on fumes. I was empty, no peace, no joy. Losing hope with the progression of everything.”

Nevertheless it was during that time where he attempted suicide by driving his vehicle off a cliff. That experience immediately made him not only appreciate the life he had, but gain a closer relationship with God.

He said, “I finally just got on my knees and gave it all to the Lord. Slowly, but surely, I had to deal with my faith, deal with my strength. I had to get a lot of Word in so that I could fight off the enemy. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my faith. People argue about what faith is, and who Jesus is, but it works for me. I’m not going to sit here and argue about who is what, and what is what, I’m just going to say it works for me.”

Sanders began to seek faith and guidance from his mentor Bishop T.D. Jakes. He continues to believe that his faith is everything and without it possibly might not be here today.

You can watch the “30 for 30” on Deion Sanders on January 31st on ESPN. Check out the trailer below.

