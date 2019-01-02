Mr. Griffin: Get Prepared And Ready For Your Season

It’s 2019 and GRIFF is ready for everything God has in store for him. Several months ago his heart was heavy after getting a divorce, but realized he needed to forgive his ex-wife and prepare himself for what God had lined up for him.

He also reflected on the passing of several comedians and how he wants to do more this year than ever before. GRIFF spoke about how we must declare it and be prepared for what God is about to do in our lives.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Everyone Is Offended By Everything! [VIDEO]

Remember that God has things for us that are greater than what we might want and see. 2019 is our year, this is our season and we must believe it, speak it into existence and watch the Lord work.

Happy New Year and get ready for your blessing!

See photos of GRIFF below!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

