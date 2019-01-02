Ericaism: God Still Knows Who You Are! [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In life sometimes we are faced where we don’t recognize who we are or going. Erica Campbell spoke about one of the woman at the church that runs the outreach program.
During one of her outings she met a woman that was homeless and had an addiction to crack. The woman on drugs was asked if she knew who she was and almost didn’t know how to respond.
Moments later she mentioned all the things she used to do and how the crack addiction made her someone she wasn’t.
Erica wants us to know and understand that despite what we go through God never forgets about us and doesn’t change his mind on who he wants you to be. God has an amazing calling for us and we must move forward no matter if the enemy tries to put things in our way.
