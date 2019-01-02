“Working Mom Wednesdays” How To Maintain Balance For 2019

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 01.02.19
Listen as Christian therapist & life coach Nanette Floyd Patterson gives us “working moms” 3  steps to help us maintain balance of kids, family, work, bills, social life and more…

IT’S WORKING MOM WEDNESDAYS WITH MELISSA WADE PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

NANETTE FLOYD PATTERSON, LPC

Nanette Floyd Patterson is a Christian Therapist, Master HIScoach, Consultant & Trainer. She is also an ordained elder and has over 20 years of experience counseling women, children and teens. She has a private practice in Raleigh where she helps women and teens girls ages 10+ overcome depression, anger challenges, anxiety, and other emotional struggles.  She firmly believes that treatment must be designed to address the whole person, spirit, mind, and body. Nanette believes she is called to help Christian women visionaries get free from vision blockers and get clear on the vision so that they can get moving on whatever it is that God has already given them permission to do. She is the founder of the HIScoach Training Academy where she trains and certifies Spirit-led, Christian Coaches (HIScoaches). She is married to Ryan and has two sons, Rhus and Joshua.

Connect with Nanette

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/NanetteFloydPatterson

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/NanetteFloydPatterson

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/theseedplanter

Website: www.the-seed-planter.com

Email: nanette@the-seed-planter.com

