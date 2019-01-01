CLOSE
Happy New Year 2019!

Happy New Year from ALL of us at the Willie Moore, Jr. Show  to ALL of you! Hoping your 2019 is positive, productive, prayed up and peaceful. Thanks for your support in 2018!

PHOTO: Public Domain

Happy New Year 2019! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

