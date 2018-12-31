CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

In Memoriam: 15 Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Celebrities and personalities we lost in 2018

5 reads
Leave a comment
Mac MIller

Source: Warner Music

2018 felt like it lasted FOREVER and sadly, we lost some big-time names in the celeb world, both locally and nationally. We cried, we mourned and we gave our memories, good of bad of those we lost in 2018. From former President George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara, Arizona senator John McCain, Here, is a list of those we lost in 2018.

1. Mac Miller

Mac passed away from an accidental overdose in September.

2. Big T

Big T, “The Million Dollar Hook Man” responsible who was featured on “Wanna Be A Baller” by Lil Troy, Lil O’s “We Ain’t Broke No Mo” and more passed away in May.

3. Craig Mack

Mack, known for Bad Boy’s first big hit in “Flava In Ya Ear” passed away at age 46 in March.

DJ Ready Red

Source: Colin Layseth / Colin Layseth

4. DJ Ready Red

Ready Red, known as one of the founding member of Houston’s Geto Boys passed from a heart attack in August.

5. Dennis Edwards

Lead singer of the Temptations after David Ruffin, Edwards passed away at age 74 back in February.

In Memoriam: 15 Celebrities We Lost In 2018 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 3 days ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 4 days ago
12.28.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 5 days ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 3 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 3 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 4 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 4 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 1 month ago
12.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close