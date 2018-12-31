CLOSE
Sheetz Giving Out Free Coffee For New Year Celebration

Beautiful woman was waiting someone and enjoying a cup of coffee against red brick wall background。

Sheetz is offering customers free coffee to help bring in the New Year.

According to a press release, coffee lovers can get their free cup starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 until 4 p.m. on Jan 1.

The promotion is available in all stores in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland.

Officials did not specify if the deal had a size restriction; however, they said it was one cup per customer.

A list of Sheetz locations can be found on the company’s website

