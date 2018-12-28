CLOSE
National
HomeNational

President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And Movies Of 2018

6 reads
Leave a comment
President Barack Obama discusses how he explains Selma and Ferguson to his daughters

Source: White House / Flickr

With everyone releasing their Best Of lists for 2018, leave to to Barack Obama to throw his two cents in by listing his favorite movies, songs and books of the year. Among the names picked? Wife Michelle Obama‘s Becoming (but because obviously!), songs from H.E.R. and Bryson Tiller, Barry Jenkins‘ If Beale Street Could TalkRyan Coogler‘s Black Panther and more.

“As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists, Obama wrote in the caption of his list on Instagram. “It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before.”

Check out the list of favorite songs, books and movies below.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs Of 2018

Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2

Source: Beyonce.com / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

“Apes**t,” by The Carters

“Bad Bad News,” by Leon Bridges

“Could’ve Been,” by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

“Disco Yes,” by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

“Ekombe” by Jupiter & Okwess

“Every Time I Hear That Song,” by Brandi Carlile

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” by Ashley McBryde

“Historia De Un Amor,” by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)

“I Like It,” by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

“Kevin’s Heart,” by J. Cole

“King For A Day,” by Anderson East

“Love Lies,” by Khalid & Normani

“Make Me Feel,” by Janelle Monáe

“Mary Don’t You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version),” by Prince

“My Own Thing” by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

“Need a Little Time” by Courtney Barnett

“Nina Cried Power,” by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

“Nterini,” by Fatoumata Diawara

“One Trick Ponies,” by Kurt Vile

“Turnin’ Me Up,” by BJ the Chicago Kid

“Wait by the River,” by Lord Huron

“Wow Freestyle,” by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And Movies Of 2018 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And…
 1 day ago
12.29.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 2 days ago
12.28.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 3 days ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 2 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 3 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 4 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 4 weeks ago
12.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close