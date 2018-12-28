President Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books And Movies Of 2018

With everyone releasing their Best Of lists for 2018, leave to to Barack Obama to throw his two cents in by listing his favorite movies, songs and books of the year. Among the names picked? Wife Michelle Obama‘s Becoming (but because obviously!), songs from H.E.R. and Bryson Tiller, Barry Jenkins‘ If Beale Street Could Talk, Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther and more.

“As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists, Obama wrote in the caption of his list on Instagram. “It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved. It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers – some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before.”

Check out the list of favorite songs, books and movies below.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs Of 2018

“Apes**t,” by The Carters

“Bad Bad News,” by Leon Bridges

“Could’ve Been,” by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

“Disco Yes,” by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

“Ekombe” by Jupiter & Okwess

“Every Time I Hear That Song,” by Brandi Carlile

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” by Ashley McBryde

“Historia De Un Amor,” by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)

“I Like It,” by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

“Kevin’s Heart,” by J. Cole

“King For A Day,” by Anderson East

“Love Lies,” by Khalid & Normani

“Make Me Feel,” by Janelle Monáe

“Mary Don’t You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version),” by Prince

“My Own Thing” by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

“Need a Little Time” by Courtney Barnett

“Nina Cried Power,” by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

“Nterini,” by Fatoumata Diawara

“One Trick Ponies,” by Kurt Vile

“Turnin’ Me Up,” by BJ the Chicago Kid

“Wait by the River,” by Lord Huron

“Wow Freestyle,” by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

