List Of Free Weekend Events And Watch Night Services

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend as well as upcoming New Year’s programs and events.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

New Year’s Eve Service “The Final Stretch”
Event Date: 12/31/2018
Event Time: 9:30 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Restoration Community Church
Address Line 1: 130 Commerce Parkway
City, State, Zip: Garner NC 27529
Event Description: Join us for Worship, Word and Fellowship as we bring in the New Year! The theme is #finalstretch and we know that if you do not get weary, you will see the finish line. Doors open at 9:30 am and we will have a reception after service.
Event Contact: Renorda Pryor
Event Contact Number:
Event Contact Email: rpryor@rccraleigh.org
Event Web Site: http://www.rccraleigh.org

 

 

New Year’s Eve Service
Event Date: 12/31/2018
Event Time: 10:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections Int’l
Address Line 1: 601 Ramsey Street
City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description: Join us for our annual Watch Night Service and allow God to move you into your new season. Theme: “Proclaim and Decree”

For more information visit our Facebook page at: Apostle Gail Pate & Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections Int’l
Event Contact: Apostle Gail Pate
Event Contact Number: (910) 286-3255
Event Contact Email: healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.com

 

 

 

 

Musical Watch Night Service
Event Date: 12/31/2018
Event Time: 10:00 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: First Baptist Church Calypso
Address Line 1: 403 E Albritton St
City, State, Zip: Calypso, NC, 28325
Event Description: Watch Night Musical Program
Event Contact: Odell Collins
Event Contact Number: (919) 222-9881
Event Contact Email: dpemberton@nc.rr.com

 

 

Watch Night Service
Event Date: 12/31/2018
Event Time: 9:30 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 1701 Jimmy Ed Rd
City, State, Zip: Hurdle Mills, NC 26541
Event Description: Join us for our Watch Night services on December 31 at 9:30 pm. Enjoy music from The Powell Brothers and Min. Beverly Anderson as well as laughs from Comedian David Bubba Dickens.
Event Contact: Pastor George Crews III
Event Contact Number: 919-732-0994
Event Contact Email:

 

 

 

Annual Jubilee Celebration
Event Date: January 1, 2019
Event Time: 11:00 AM
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Johnston Central Alumni Center
Address Line 1: 1110 Massey Street
City, State, Zip: Smithfield, North Carolina 27577
Event Description: The Johnston County NAACP Branch will hold it’s Annual Jubilee Celebration on New Year’s Day 2019. The event is an historical reminder of “Watch Night”; when slaves, the night before and in anticipation of the Emancipation Proclamation watched all night for their freedom to be announced.

Program will feature: Elder Marvin Rawls from New Generation Christian Church, Wilson Mills, NC as keynote speaker. Refreshments

will be served.

The Emancipation Proclamation, or Proclamation 95, was a presidential proclamation and executive order issued by United States President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.
Event Contact: Shirely Cohen
Event Contact Number: 919-934-0339

 

 

Watch Night Service
Event Date: 12/31/2018
Event Time: 10:00 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 651 Pine Street
City, State, Zip: Shannon, NC 28386
Event Description: The members and pastor of Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church excitedly invite you to be a part of our Watch Night Service Celebration! It has been an amazing journey in which the Lord continue to be Faithful. Join us as we give “Thanks” to the Lord for his everlasting Grace and Mercies.

The Guest Preacher is Rev. C. J. Ross. Come and be blessed! Bring a friend and share the Word!

We look forward to seeing you on December 31st!
Event Contact: Pastor Charles Covington
Event Contact Number: (910) 843-2757
Event Contact Email: 1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
Event Web Site: fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

Watch Night Service
Event Date: 12/31/2018
Event Time: 10:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description: The members and pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church excitedly invite you to be a part of our “Christ Centered, Bible Based, Reaching Out” Watch Night Service Celebration! It has been an amazing journey in which the Lord continue to be Faithful. Join us as we give “Thanks” to the Lord for his everlasting Grace and Mercies.

Come and be blessed by a special performance by our “Puppets on a Mission” Ministry and the Message of God’s Word!

We look forward to seeing you on December 31st!
Event Contact: Clara McNeil
Event Contact Number: (910) 485-0392, ext. 27
Event Contact Email: fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
Event Web Site: fmbcfaync.org

 

 

 

Watch Night 2018: A Star Studded Event
Event Date: 12/31/18
Event Time: 9:30 PM
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Friendship Chapel Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 237 Friendship Chapel Road
City, State, Zip: Wake Forest, NC 27587
Event Description: Watch Night 2018 is almost here! All are welcome to join us as our theme for this night will be “A Star Studded Event”

Doors will open at 9:30 P.M. as we have a red carpet, fellowship and MORE at 10:00 P.M. worship will begin!

Colors: Red, Black & Gold

You will not want to miss this night of uplifting worship, dance, word, prayer and decrees as we bring in 2019!

All are asked to bring 3 people with you!

If you are a young person and would like to participate in this event please contact Minister Eley at (919) 539-4148

Dr. Enoch E. Holloway Sr., Pastor

http://www.friendship-chapel.org
Event Contact: Michael Eley
Event Contact Number: 919-539-4148
Event Contact Email: michael.eleyjr@gmail.com
Event Web Site: http://www.friendship-chapel.org

 

 

Kwanzaa
Event Date: 12/30/2018
Event Time: 2 pm – 5 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Holton Career and Resource Center
Address Line 1: 400 Cleveland St.
City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27703
Event Description: Kwanzaa is a celebration of family, community and culture centered on seven basic values as building blocks for peace and progress within neighborhoods. This family friendly event will include entertainment by local and/or regional artists. The celebration will be held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa and will celebrate the principle of Nia (purpose).
Event Contact: Jerome Johnson
Event Contact Number: 919-354-2750
Event Contact Email: Jerome.Johnson@durhamnc.gov
Event Web Site: https://www.dprplaymore.org/316/Kwanzaa

 

 

 

Kwanzaa Fest 2019
Event Date: 01/01/2019
Event Time: 12 noon
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Durham Armory
Address Line 1: 220 Foster Street
City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27701
Event Description: Join Us on January 1, 2019, at the Historic Durham Armory (212 Foster Street), in Downtown Durham, North Carolina. Bring the entire family for a day of Unity, Culture and Community Development. The doors will open at 12 noon, Children’s Village at 12:30 and the performances at 2:00pm.

Kwanzaa is a celebration for ALL people, focusing on family, friends, and the fruits of the earth. Celebrating the holiday season and Durham’s diversity, AADE’s annual Kwanzaa celebration is a time to enjoy family, community, and culture. Kwanzaa itself is a seven-day African holiday that celebrates a different principle each day. AADE’s Kwanzaa takes place on the seventh day, which is dedicated to Imani, or faith.

Kwanzaa Fest is FREE and open to the Public!!! Come enjoy games, arts & crafts, a drumming class, and Durham’s Fire Department at our Children’s Village.

In honor of Baba Chuck Davis, your donated items will be given to Urban. Ministries of Durham Let’s come together as a community to bless Urban Ministries. Click the link below for a complete list of items

http://www.umdurham.org/donate/food-pantry-list.html
Event Contact: Demetrius Holder
Event Contact Number: 919560-2729
Event Contact Email: aade.kwanzaafest@gmail.com
Event Web Site: http://aadekwanzaafest.wixsite.com/kwanzaafest

 

 

New Year’s Eve Service With The Canton Spirituals
Event Date: 12/31/2018
Event Time: 9:30 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Watch Night with the Canton Spirituals
Address Line 1: 1740 E Raleigh Blvd.
City, State, Zip: Rocky Mount, NC 27801
Event Description: Join us this year at our “New Year’s Eve” service, featuring gospel recording artist “The Canton Spirituals”.

Doors will open at 9:30pm.

This is a free event, come help us bring in 2019 !!!
Event Contact: Sharon Bell
Event Contact Number: 252-985-1848
Event Contact Email:
Event Web Site: http://www.showersofblessing.org

 

Community Calendar of events , Watch night services , weekend events

