List Of Free Weekend Events And Watch Night Services

Event Description:

Watch Night 2018 is almost here! All are welcome to join us as our theme for this night will be “A Star Studded Event” Doors will open at 9:30 P.M. as we have a red carpet, fellowship and MORE at 10:00 P.M. worship will begin! Colors: Red, Black & Gold You will not want to miss this night of uplifting worship, dance, word, prayer and decrees as we bring in 2019! All are asked to bring 3 people with you! If you are a young person and would like to participate in this event please contact Minister Eley at (919) 539-4148 Dr. Enoch E. Holloway Sr., Pastor http://www.friendship-chapel.org