Meghan Markle on her Due Date: “We’re Nearly There”

Royals Xmas Day church

Source: John Rainford/WENN / WENN

Meghan Markle has reportedly shared details about her due date.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to a fan prior to Christmas Day church services in Sandringham and said she’s almost there.

“She said, ‘We are excited. We’re nearly there,’” Karen Anvil told E! News about her reported conversation with Markle. “I said, ‘Enjoy every moment, being a mother is a wonderful thing.’”

Kensington Palace announced Markle was expecting her first child with Harry in October, five months after the couple tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She’s expected to give birth in the spring.

Meghan Markle on her Due Date: “We’re Nearly There” was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

