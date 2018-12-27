I Love You Mayne: Terrence Howard Proposes to Ex-Wife

Terrence Howard is getting married for a 5th time. But, he’ll be saying “I do” to his wife-to-be for a second time.

The “Empire” star proposed to ex-wife Mira Pak over the holiday weekend, three years after their divorce. The two separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015, but have been spotted together since then.

According to an Instagram post from Howard’s jeweler, Pak’s ring is a whopping 7 carats, set in rose gold.

Photos showed his former and future wife crying happily as she put on her new ring. Howard also shared a video from the proposal on Christmas Day. The couple shares two sons.

If Howard and Pak do end up walking down the aisle, it will be Howard’s second time marrying one woman twice. He divorced and remarried his first wife, Lori McCommas, before marrying second wife Michelle Ghent. Pak is his third wife and fourth marriage.

