CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wrestling Team Boycotts Referee That Made Teammate Cut Off His Dreadlocks [VIDEO]

8 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

State Wrestling

Source: Joe Amon / Getty

A video of Black wrestler, Andrew Johnson went viral after he was told he had to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit the match by the referee. The video left many people disturbed as you can see Andrew get very emotional as his hair was cut.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to TMZ, the Buena Regional High School wrestling team has decided they will not compete in events refereed by Alan Maloney. During an emergency meeting board members as well as many concerned community members came to hear this decision.

SEE ALSO: Ayesha Curry Had The Perfect Response To Troll Asking Why She Doesn’t Know How To Do Daughters’ Hair [VIDEO]

The referees camp has said he was not being racist and was only following the guidelines.

Nevertheless, Andrew who’s only 16-years-old was given 90 seconds to make the decision to cut his hair or not. The student has also decided to not compete right now because he’s overwhelmed by the attention of the media.

Lastly, the attorney for Andrew says he will come back later on this season, but has not decided on what date.

See photos of Black women rocking their natural hair.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

12 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Continue reading Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Underneath the wigs and weaves of your favorite Black celebrity is a head full of healthy natural hair. Tia Mowry recently revealed her real hair in a photo on Instagram with the caption, “This. Is. Me. #naturalhair.” Other celeb women like Sanaa Lathan, Viola Davis and Issa Rae have also embraced their natural looks, becoming trailblazers on the big screen for women with hair who looks just like theirs. From Tia to Teyana Taylor, keep scrolling for more Black celebrity women showing off their natural tresses…

Wrestling Team Boycotts Referee That Made Teammate Cut Off His Dreadlocks [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 2 days ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 2 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 3 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 3 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 4 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close