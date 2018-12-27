Man Makes His Girlfriend Cry Tears Of Joy After Proposing During Prayer [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This is the season of not only giving, but showing love to the people that mean the most in your life. Over the past several weeks we’ve seen people get engaged over social media in so many ways.

A video on social media has gotten a lot of shares as a man proposed to his girlfriend while praying with her family. In the prayer he talked about her being there for him during thick and thin as well as remaining supportive.

As he spoke a little more about their relationship he then asked her to marry him. She began to cry and the family clapped as they hugged after she said, “yes.”

We wish this couple the best of luck in their marriage and you can check out the full proposal below!

