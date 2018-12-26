CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts For All Students On His Route

3 reads
Leave a comment

It may be the day after Christmas but some students in the Dallas area are still smiling after bus driver Curtis Jenkins gifted all 70 students on his bus route with gifts for the holiday.

According to KXAS, Jenkins originally wanted to do a gift exchange. But, his wife Shaneqia pointed out that some families may not be able to afford a gift exchange. Thus, the Lake Highlands Elementary School bus driver decided he would buy gifts for students.  Curtis Jenkins was mistaken for Santa Claus by students when he gifted all 70 children on his bus route with gifts.

“Seeing those faces on the kids was more than anything I could ever do with the money,” Jenkins said.

He said he set aside money from each paycheck to purchase the items, which included games, electronics, and even a bike. “I’m not at a job, I’m on a mission from God,” Jenkins said. “I don’t say anything about religion to the kids. I just let them know whatever they love is fine with me, just love somebody on the way.”

“He’s always wanted to do something for the kids,” Shaneqia said.

RELATED: Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts For All Students On His Route was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 1 day ago
12.27.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 2 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 3 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 3 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 4 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close