Priest Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Child Porn, Admits Tampering With Communion & More

Retired priest, W. Thomas Faucher, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for child pornography. The 73-year-old plead guilty to five felonies related to thousands of child porn images and videos on his personal computer and will also be registered as a sex offender, according to Christian Post.

During the investigation Idaho officials have deemed the most disturbing they’ve ever seen, detectives found “chats and emails showed Faucher was ‘actively seeking interests with gay men, satanic interests’ as well as the rape and killing of minors,” and described the content they found (over 2,500 files) as “violent, disturbing, torturous and included children crying.” This was in addition to finding documents that expressed the priest’s desire to have sex with boys and kill somebody, and his confession to urinating in his church’s communion wine, according to reports.

“I am deeply sorry that I was and have been connected to that in any way,” he said in the courtroom before his sentencing at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. “I was one really sick puppy. I screwed up big time … I feel so much remorse and anger.”

Once Faucher’s criminal case his closed, it will be turned over to Catholic Church authorities in Rome.

