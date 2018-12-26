CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Biggest Return Day Of The Year!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Christmas presents

Source: Brand X Pictures / Getty

 

Here’s what you need to know…. Americans will return nearly $90 billion worth of gifts in the wake of Christmas, so you will need lots of patience to tackle the possibility of long lines.

Today and tomorrow are historically the busiest days for returns. Many retailers extend return policies over the holidays, but others stick to their standard 15, 30, or 45 day return policy (measured from the day of purchase, so have original receipt handy). Return policies should be on the receipt, but you can always call the company to ask.

Some companies even offer free shipping, meaning you could return your gift online without having to step foot inside the store.

Read more at ABC11.com

 

 

 

Biggest return day of the year , Day after Christmas , Gift returns

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 2 weeks ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 2 weeks ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 3 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 3 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 4 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 4 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close