Biggest Return Day Of The Year!

Here’s what you need to know…. Americans will return nearly $90 billion worth of gifts in the wake of Christmas, so you will need lots of patience to tackle the possibility of long lines.

Today and tomorrow are historically the busiest days for returns. Many retailers extend return policies over the holidays, but others stick to their standard 15, 30, or 45 day return policy (measured from the day of purchase, so have original receipt handy). Return policies should be on the receipt, but you can always call the company to ask.

Some companies even offer free shipping, meaning you could return your gift online without having to step foot inside the store.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: