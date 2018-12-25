CLOSE
[Video] Jordan Peele Releases The Creepy Trailer To His Upcoming Film “Us”

Only Oscar winner Jordan Peele can turn your Christmas into a spooky situation.

“Get Out” director Jordan Peele promised the first look to his next film “Us” and he delivered for the Holidays. The movie stars Oscar Winner Lupita Nyong’o and “Black Panther” breakout star Winston Duke plays parents to two children, played by young stars Shahadi Wright-Joseph and Evan Alex.

While on a beach vacation with friends (Played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), the young boy (played by Evan Alex) wanders off and Nyong’o runs off to find it. When she does, we see a weird figure with blood dripping from its hands. Once he is found, the family returns home and Nyong’o tells her son “stick with me, I’ll keep you safe.”

Afterward, a family appears in their driveway and that’s when the creepy gets creepier. Hell, this trailer makes the song “I Got 5 On It” from the Oakland rap group “The Luniz” seem scary!

Watch the trailer above and be prepared to scream on March 15th.

 

