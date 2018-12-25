[Video] Jordan Peele Releases The Creepy Trailer To His Upcoming Film “Us”

Only Oscar winner Jordan Peele can turn your Christmas into a spooky situation.

“Get Out” director Jordan Peele promised the first look to his next film “Us” and he delivered for the Holidays. The movie stars Oscar Winner Lupita Nyong’o and “Black Panther” breakout star Winston Duke plays parents to two children, played by young stars Shahadi Wright-Joseph and Evan Alex.

While on a beach vacation with friends (Played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), the young boy (played by Evan Alex) wanders off and Nyong’o runs off to find it. When she does, we see a weird figure with blood dripping from its hands. Once he is found, the family returns home and Nyong’o tells her son “stick with me, I’ll keep you safe.”

Afterward, a family appears in their driveway and that’s when the creepy gets creepier. Hell, this trailer makes the song “I Got 5 On It” from the Oakland rap group “The Luniz” seem scary!

Watch the trailer above and be prepared to scream on March 15th.

Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele & Will Packer Honored At 9th Annual AAFCA Awards 9 photos Launch gallery Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele & Will Packer Honored At 9th Annual AAFCA Awards 1. 9th Annual AAFCA Awards – Red Carpet Source: 1 of 9 2. Actor Courtney B. Vance and Producer Will Packer attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: 2 of 9 3. Producer Will Packer attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: 3 of 9 4. Actor Kofi Siriboe attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: 4 of 9 5. ctress Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: 5 of 9 6. Actress Sherri Shepherd attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: 6 of 9 7. Actor Laz Alonso attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: 7 of 9 8. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Actor Keegan-Michael Key attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards Source: 8 of 9 9. Actress Dawn-Lyen Gardner attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele & Will Packer Honored At 9th Annual AAFCA Awards Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele & Will Packer Honored At 9th Annual AAFCA Awards Industry notables took the stage to accept their recognition from the African American Film Critics Association.

[Video] Jordan Peele Releases The Creepy Trailer To His Upcoming Film “Us” was originally published on kysdc.com