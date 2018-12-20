CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Kanye West Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Him Find His Faith In Jesus Christ Again

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event - Red Carpet

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Chance the Rapper recently announced that he was taking a sabbatical to study the word of God. The rapper has always been outspoken about his love for Christ and fans love to see it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to The Christian Post, Kanye West is thanking Chance the Rapper for helping him guide his way back to reconnecting with God.

Kanye said, “You have to see and feel how happy I am and how strong my family is. We are even stronger because of this through the love and grace of God. I need to speak about how Chance demanding that we record in Chicago reconnected me with my roots and also my faith in Jesus Christ.”

SEE ALSO: Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To ‘Learn The Word Of God’

Nevertheless, the two Chicago natives came together in the studio to create an album. Although the album didn’t get completed while their Kanye spoke to Chance about his faith.

Kanye has talked about his faith and God in the past. He believes that God calls us to love one another.

See photos of Chance the Rapper below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

6 photos Launch gallery

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Continue reading Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

Kanye West Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Him Find His Faith In Jesus Christ Again was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 7 days ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 1 week ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 2 weeks ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 2 weeks ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 2 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 2 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 3 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 3 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close