Ericaism: It’s Not What You Say, It’s How You Say It [VIDEO]

Has someone ever said something to you in a nasty way? Erica Campbell talked about going to pre-marital counseling and speaking about how you communicate.
She said, “It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”
When you come to people with a certain tone it makes you not want to ask them anything or have conversations at times. Erica mentioned that this person could help you, but you feel ashamed to ask because you’re timid of how they will respond.
Make sure you don’t let others beat up on you.
Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]
