Women’s Empowerment 2019 With Performances By Kirk Franklin And Many More

Women’s Empowerment 2019 25th Anniversary Celebration

Kirk Franklin

“Preserving Our Legacy”

This Women’s Empowerment experience, will feature the legendary Patti LaBelle. She will close out the show with a crowd moving performance as well as share her empowering story of how she’s built and continues to preserve her legacy.

For the past twenty-five years, Women’s Empowerment built a legacy of excellence by celebrating the heritage, culture, impact and influence of African-American women. We enjoyed greats like, Angela Bassett, Iyanla Vanzant, Robin Roberts, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson and many more.

This April 27th, 2019 at PNC Arena,  we would love for you to join us for the entire Women’s Empowerment experience.

