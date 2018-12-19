Robin Thicke Releases New Song And Opens Up About Reconnecting To God After His Father Passed

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Two years ago, Robin Thicke lost his father, Alan Thicke suddenly to an aortic dissection. Since his passing, Robin was left with a heavy heart and poured out a lot of his feelings as well as emotions in music.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, he spoke about his fathers as well as putting out music.

Robin said, “Well, it’s funny — my father passed away a couple of years ago and I thought I had an album and these songs that I wanted to put out. Then when that happened, it was something I wasn’t expecting and it just rattled my soul. So I took some time to re-think the album and then these songs started pouring out that had more meaning and more weight to them.”

Moreover, in his new song “Testify,” Robin describes how the death of his father impacted his life, but also made him gain a closer relationship to God.

He said, “It’s cathartic just to be able to say it and then let it live, as opposed to in the middle of a conversation or a quote. Once you put it into song form, then it can live forever. And so the message in the song is really about the hope and the light at the end of that tunnel when you feel that you lost or you feel that you don’t know what to do next. You know, that reconnection to God or spirituality or something deeper than the surface is what brings you back home to who you really are and who you want to be.”

Nevertheless the artwork for his new song show prayer hands and some of the lyrics touch on being a new person.

Robin sings, “Broken free from the chains that binded me/Like an angel with brand new wings/I can be anything I wanna be/I can love myself again.” In all the years Robin has never spoken about his relationship with God, but we love to see how he’s sharing his testimony now.

Listen to “Testify” and let us know what you think about it!

