The world’s highest- paid models banked a cumulative $113 million between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018- up slightly from 2017’s $109.5 million collective total.

Kendall Jenner Is the World’s Highest Paid Model!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

