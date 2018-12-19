Mo’ne Davis To Play Softball At Hampton University

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Mo’ne Davis made history back in 2014 when she became the first girl to pitch Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association to victory at the Little League World Series. She is now heading to college next year and recently announced where she will continue playing softball at.

According to ESPN, Davis announced that she will be attending Hampton University. The coach at Hampton, Angela Nicholson during an interview mentioned that she will not be pitching, but will be a middle infielder.

She also said, “As you could imagine, she has great hands and a great transfer. Hitting-wise, she already has a nice lift on her ball and understands the concept of gap-to-gap. She has great mechanics and she’s fast. She’s very athletic.”

Nevertheless, her parents, Lakeisha and Mark Williams picked Hampton over Southern University, Coppin State University and many other schools.

We look forward to watch Mo’ne Davis play at Hampton University and wish her the best of luck!

