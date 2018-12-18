RIP: Penny Marshall Dead at 75

via GIPHY

Actress Penny Marshall has died.

According to TMZ, the “Laverne & Shirley” star died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes.

Marshall was also famous for directing Tom Hanks in “Big” in 1988, becoming the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. According to her family, she Mark Wahlberg his first acting job in “Renaissance Man.”

She also directed “A League of Their Own,” and “Awakenings” starring Robin Williams.

Penny Marshall was 75.

