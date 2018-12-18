CLOSE
Ministry Spreads The Love Of God To Children Living In Poverty

Christmas gifts wrapped in brown paper, decorated with fern and string, overhead view

Source: Mara Ohlsson / Getty

The Box of Joy gathered volunteers in the Miami area to pack gifts for 70,000 children around the world that are living in poverty. According to The Christian Post, this event is organized by the Cross Catholic Outreach.

Their goal every year is to reach more children living in poverty and spread the love of God in Haiti, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Director of Box of Joy, Steve Bostian, said, “Our Catholic ministry partners around the world have always been involved through evangelization and social outreach. They are very holistic in their approach and always had a great concern for the poor. So we work through ministry partners that are on the ground and are a part of the fabric of those communities.”

Moreover, before the boxes are screened as well as checked to see if everything is suitable, volunteers pray.

Bostian said, “These gifts come [to the children] unconditionally, just like Jesus is the greatest gift of all. He is an unconditional gift from God, to us. It gives ministry partners a platform, an opportunity to share the Gospel with children and communities that they don’t normally get to work with.”

Nevertheless, the Catholic organization was inspired to do this by Operation Christmas Child. Participants normally fill a shoe-size box with a toy such as Legos or a doll as well as everyday essentials like toothbrushes, soap a book and more.

Lastly, one of the volunteers from Africa came back to help for a second weekend because he loves to work with faith based-initiatives.

He said, “I went to a Catholic High School in Nigeria and the motto is service to God and others. So that motto has always stuck with me ever since then. And then doing this, I felt like I reconnected to that and [with] faith as well. So it was something that I put my heart into,”

God bless everyone who gives time to volunteer during the holiday season to bring happiness to someone else.

