Alfonso Ribeiro Suing Fornite Over ‘Carlton Dance,’ Prada Faces Backlash For Monkey Figurines & More

No one can forget the famous ‘Carlton dance’ from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Alfonso Ribeiro created it and now is suing a famous game for it.

The game Fortnite is being sued for letting one of the figures on the game dance like him.

Alfonso Ribeiro sues 'Fortnite' over the Carlton dance 🕺🏾 https://t.co/ll2SrKttAi pic.twitter.com/WW2Yf03sCO — Complex (@Complex) December 17, 2018

In other news, Prada is facing backlash for selling monkey figurines. Many have been calling it offensive as well as racist.

Lastly, the former CEO of CBS, Les Moonves will not receive his $120 million severance pay out. He was recently let go after several women spoke out about being sexually harassed by him.

