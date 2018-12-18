GRIFF’s Prayer: Everyone Is Offended By Everything! [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Social media is cool, but GRIFF realized that so many people are offended by everything on it. He mentioned that a friend recently bought his wife a new car for their anniversary and people got offended by it.
GRIFF also spoke about people being offended by the pastor that flew across the church to the pulpit and how everyone had something to say about it.
He said, “Everyone is offended by everything.”
GRIFF mentioned that people will go on social media and write eight paragraphs because they’re so mad. He thinks everyone should get over it and worry about what they have going on.
