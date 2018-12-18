GRIFF’s Prayer: Everyone Is Offended By Everything! [VIDEO]

| 12.18.18
Social media is cool, but GRIFF realized that so many people are offended by everything on it. He mentioned that a friend recently bought his wife a new car for their anniversary and people got offended by it.

GRIFF also spoke about people being offended by the pastor that flew across the church to the pulpit and how everyone had something to say about it.

He said, “Everyone is offended by everything.”

GRIFF mentioned that people will go on social media and write eight paragraphs because they’re so mad. He thinks everyone should get over it and worry about what they have going on.

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

